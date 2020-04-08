Sioux Falls schools putting plan together for rest of school year

When governor Noem announced Monday that students will not be returning back to their classrooms for the rest of the school year, that meant the end to a traditional school year for many students. However, for graduating seniors, this news brought some unfortunate realities: no traditional commencement ceremony and prom, cancelled. For many leaving high school, these events are milestones.

“It was just a shock of like, I really walked like my last day down Lincoln halls. That was crazy to think,” said Lincoln High School Senior Somer Anderson.

Reality is sinking in for students like Somer Anderson and Nathan Moon who will be doing online school to end their senior year.

“It’s unfortunate that you know we won’t be able to go back and see all of our friends and all the teachers that have been with us at Roosevelt for the past four years,” said Moon.

But they are understanding.

“As long as we keep people safe then we can get through this,” said Anderson.

“The opportunity to do school online is neat. It has its benefits, you know you can kind of do school whenever you want and it allows you to be a lot more flexible,” said Moon.

Although these students are going to miss many senior moments like prom, Dr. Maher wants to reassure them that they will have a graduation.

While he hasn't yet abandoned hope of holding graduation at the end of May, he is being realistic.

“We’re looking at all options available to us whether that’s a reschedule or a virtual graduation, but we will do something to honor the 13 years and the graduation,” said Dr. Maher.

This week he started to speak with seniors and staff to get their opinions, so he can draft a plan.

”As long as we’re getting that recognition. You know I think just because it’s graduation, it’s very important to us,” said Moon.

“Even if it is virtual that’s still kind of cool because it’s like a once in a lifetime thing and like even when it’s written down in history books I'll be like that was my class,” said Anderson.

“It’ll be something we can look back on and say ‘hey, yes we were the class that graduated online,’” said Moon.

May is just around the corner so Dr. Maher says he is trying to come up with a plan as soon as possible. In the meantime, students are grateful to be experiencing this together.

Dr Maher says many students and staff still have personal items left at school. If it's something essential like medication, he asks that students reach out to the school district . For everyone else, he asks that they stay patient. He’s going to try to get people safely into the schools within the next six weeks if possible.

