Sioux Falls seeking proposals for storm inlet art project

Sioux Falls city leaders are calling on local artists to paint murals on storm drains as part of the annual Storm Inlet Painting Project.

The project provides a distinctive canvas for public art, as well as an educational opportunity to highlight the need to protect our water systems.

Design proposals from organizations or individuals are due by June 29. Artists should propose an inlet location in their submission; location is contingent on City approval. Each proposal should include artwork that includes messages supporting water quality initiatives.

The six winning artists will be selected by the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Visual Arts Commission. Each winner will receive $200 compensation for the design and painting.

The project began in 2016 as a way to draw attention to the storm drainage system and to bring awareness to potential pollutants such as litter and debris that may enter the system. Since the program’s inception, 20 storm drain inlets along downtown Sioux Falls streets have been painted by local organizations and individuals. This year’s program includes the addition of six storm water inlets throughout Sioux Falls.

