Sioux Falls shooting now classified as a homicide

A shooting at a home in northern Sioux Falls is now being listed as a homicide.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon at a house on N. Prairie Avenue.

Police initially said three people were hospitalized following the shooting, but did not give any specifics on the condition of those victims.

On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Police Department listed the incident as a homicide in its daily media log.

We expect to learn more details about the shooting at the department's daily briefing at 10:30 a.m. We will livestream that briefing on our Facebook page.