Sioux Falls superintendent recommends school year end May 20

The superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District is recommending that the school year should officially end on May 20.

Dr. Brian Maher said Monday that he will recommend to the school board that students do not need to make up any snow days or days missed to the coronavirus pandemic.

School has been out of session since March, when COVID-19 cases were first confirmed in South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem initially recommended all schools should temporarily close, and recently extended that recommendation through the remainder of the school year.

Maher also said the district has not yet made a decision on graduation ceremonies yet. Social distancing guidelines would make a standard ceremony all but impossible. He said he is having discussions with seniors, and is sending out a survey to students for more feedback.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also delayed the school's redistricting process. The district is looking at ways to complete the process.

Maher said a decision on the start of next year's school year has yet to be made.

The Sioux Falls School Board must approve Maher's recommendation about the end-of-year date before it becomes official.