Sioux Falls superintendent to lead South Dakota Board of Regents

The new leader of the South Dakota Board of Regents is a familiar face in the state education system.

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher will serve as the Regents' next Chief Executive, officials announced Thursday.

Maher has served as superintendent of the state's largest school district for the past five years. He announced his retirement last year, but had not previously said what he plans to do next.

Officials say Maher will assume his new position July 6. His last day as superintendent is June 30.

“The board is very impressed with Dr. Maher’s continued success as an administrator. His experience in K-12 is important in leading our special schools,” said Regents’ President John W. Bastian. “He is well versed in the issues facing higher education in South Dakota, particularly in these difficult times."

Back in March, the Board of Regents announced current Chief Executive Paul Beran will step down after his term concludes in June.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.