Sioux Falls suspends utility service disconnections for residents

The City of Sioux Falls is suspending utility service disconnections for residents on Monday.

“As part of our commitment to serve the community and deliver reliable services, we are here to support our customers during this challenging time,” said Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

The suspension includes disconnecting water and or electricity due to non-payment of city-owned utilities until further notice.

The city is also waiving utility service late fees for accounts. The city will work with residents who may need extended payment options. This adjustment does not waive any current bills, and customers should make any efforts to keep accounts current as they are financially able.

For more on payment options, call the City of Sioux Falls Utility Billing Office at (605) 367-8131.

