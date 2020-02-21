Sioux Falls to be featured in ABC show that focuses on natural disasters

The ABC show called "Hearts of Heroes" showcases the stories of men and women who brave the natural disasters.

Sioux Falls will be featured in Sunday's episode, which will dig into the day three tornadoes hit the city in September.

In each episode, various natural disasters are highlighted and meteorologist Ginger Zee breaks down the science behind the natural disasters.

In Sunday's episode, medical staff at Avera will talk about their story of performing a dangerous operation in the midst of the tornado touching down.

"Hearts of Heroes" will air on KSFY Sunday at 6:00 AM.