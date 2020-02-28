Sioux Falls to host public input meeting for 8th Street Bridge project

The city of Sioux Falls is seeking the public's input about a proposed rehab project for an historic downtown bridge.

The city is hosting an open house to discuss the Eighth Street Bridge rehabilitation project on Friday, March 6. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the downtown public library.

Officials announced the plan last year.

Weather permitting, construction is scheduled to begin March 16. Once construction begins, the bridge will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic for the duration of construction.

The purpose of the meeting is to update the public on how construction will proceed and the impacts to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Staff will be available to answer questions, but there will be no formal presentation.

Eighth Street Bridge, a distinctive historic bridge in Sioux Falls, is on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as a pivotal connection between the East Bank and Downtown Sioux Falls. Officials say the rehabilitation will improve the existing infrastructure to the bridge while retaining its historic nature.

