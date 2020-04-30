Sioux Falls to reopen city parks, playgrounds, and dog parks

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is reopening city parks including playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, and basketball courts.

The City says it reviewed an updated COVID-19 case projections and peak patient surge estimates and reassessed the Parks and Recreation mitigation efforts.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says the Sioux Falls School District and Harrisburg School District are also opening playgrounds at their schools soon.

Facilities such as restrooms, drinking fountains, and shelters will remain closed. athletic fields will remain closed for group activities.

The City is reminding residents to continue CDC guidelines to remain healthy.

