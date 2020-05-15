Sioux Falls to reopen some city buildings with restrictions

The city of Sioux Falls is planning on reopening some buildings that were closed due to the public due to COVID-19, but with some restrictions.

The City Hall, City Center, and Carnegie Town Hall buildings will open on Monday, officials say.

At City Hall, the service counter on the ground floor will reopen for public Utility Billing and Public Parking services. Protective barriers have been installed at this counter to promote physical distancing.

Members of the public needing services from the offices of Human Resources, Human Relations, City Attorney, GIS, and Finance will need to make appointments. Details on how to do that are available on the city's website.

The service counter at the City Center will also reopen to the public for normal business. Protective barriers have also been installed at this counter to promote physical distancing. People may be asked to schedule follow-up appointments for complex Planning needs and permit applications.

Carnegie Town Hall will also reopen to the public for regular business.

While not required, the public is asked to wear cloth face coverings when accessing services in these buildings. City officials ask if you are not feeling well, please stay home.

The city continues to offer a number of different options for utility payments. You can find more information here.