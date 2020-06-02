Sioux Falls woman arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate

Authorities say a Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after she stabbed her roommate.

Twenty-six-year-old Patricia Rose Boneshirt was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police say Boneshirt was arguing with her roommate at their residence on S. Mayfair Drive in southwest Sioux Falls when she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the back.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Clemens said Boneshirt faces aggravated assault charges.