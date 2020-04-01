Sioux Falls woman arrives home after being stranded in Guatemala

Amber Pena landed in Guatemala in early March to visit family for just a few days, which was just before the coronavirus pandemic emerged on the world's stage.

Information was scarce in the small village where she vacationed until a message on her cell phone made her heart sink.

"I checked every flight and every flight from Guatemala to America was canceled," said Pena.

Family back home helped her register with the State Department, because her phone would allow her to fill out the online forms.

She was told to show up at the airport for a possible standby seat on a flight. The two and a half-hour drive overnight was worth it because she did get on one of the flights on March 30th. "The US embassy was the ones giving us all standby people and the people who had confirmation papers," said Pena.

This was Amber's first flight out of the country, and she said one of the lessons she learned, gather all the contact information for the embassy and state department and embassy before flying out.

Morgan Ortagus with the State Department says they continue to bring other Americans home. state dept: "So we're working as diligently as we can through commercial airliners, charter airlines and also through the military when necessary," said Ortagus.

Pena is one of the lucky ones, back home on American soil. "I was happy. I cried because the first thing you know was my kids," said Pena.

It was an ordeal she doesn't wish on anyone else. "I was nervous, but also excited because I couldn't wait to be back in America," said Pena.