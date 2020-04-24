Sioux Falls woman offers DIY cookie kits for entertainment during pandemic

The owner of Frosted Goodness Cookies, Jenn Johnson, said she got the idea to offer DIY cookie kits from a nationwide Facebook group that she's part of. She saw other bakers making kits and selling them in their areas, and she decided to try it out. She said there has been an overwhelming response for the kits, especially the Easter-themed kits.

The kits are $20. They come with a dozen cookies, frosting and directions on how to decorate the cookies. People can order the cookie kits on her website. If you want them already frosted and decorated, she sells them like that as well.

After you order them, you pick them up at her house without needing any contact. Johnson said the kits are for people of all ages. Right now, she's taking orders for kits that include Cinco de Mayo fiesta cookies or Mother's Day cookies.