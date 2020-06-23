Siouxland Libraries see high demand for books about race

If you’re wanting to learn more about race, you're not alone.

Siouxland Libraries have seen a rising interest locally for books about race.

“We have seen an increase in demand in those types of books, our books on anti-racism, some of the bigger authors. We’ve seen actually an increase in all formats so on our print books, as well as our e-books and our audio-books as well,” said Siouxland librarian Beth Berg.

The local interest has been so high there’s now a waitlist to check out certain literature on race.

But, Siouxland libraries are offering a digital resource to help meet the demand.

The online platform is called hoopla.

“You can sign up with your library card and they offer a variety of formats and everything is simultaneous use on hoopla. So, if you sign up, you go in and you can check it out right away. There are no waitlists,” said Berg.

Over 100 different books in different formats are being offered through the Conversations on Race collection, which can be downloaded and streamed immediately.

She said, “So, some of those popular titles are available on hoopla. Conversations on Race is a good one to search and that will bring up, like I said, documentaries, e-books, audio-books to fill your information needs.”

The amount of people eager to continue educating themselves on race has been growing.

“Well, I think it’s great that people are interested in learning and reading and really following the literature that’s out there. I think that’s really indicative of the people that live in this area,” said Berg.

Siouxland libraries are happy to be helping the community grow.

She added, “That is our mission. Yep. That is why we exist. We exist to connect people to information and ideas and just a multitude of viewpoints.”

To check out all of the available options on hoopla, click here.