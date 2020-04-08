Siouxland Libraries serve as a great resource during COVID-19 pandemic

The Siouxland Libraries are closed to help flatten the curve during the coronavirus pandemic, but resources are still available online. You can find e-books, e-audiobooks, and even virtual events online from Siouxland Libraries.

This link will give you options for apps to download. Those apps can be for downloadable movies, magazines, eBooks, and eAudiobooks.

This link will give you access to a virtual library branch. It provides resources that staff has pulled together to help with working and learning from home and a variety of other things to help keep you busy while you're having to socially distance yourself.

This link is to something new called the Book Butler. It's a resource, where you fill out a survey and library staff will send you a custom list of book recommendations.

The Siouxland Libraries Facebook page is also a good place to bookmark at this time. There are several virtual events like storytimes or STEM projects being offered to keep people connected.

All of these services are free to use. You just need a library card, which you can sign up for here. There is no minimum age for a library card, and it's free to get a card. Anyone owning or renting property within the city of Sioux Falls or in Minnehaha County, excluding the city of Dell Rapids, can get one.