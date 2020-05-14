Sisseton man sentenced for allegedly embezzling funds from tribe

A judge has reportedly ruled against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a lawsuit filed over the extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, putting the statewide plan in jeopardy. (MGN Image)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 8:16 AM, May 14, 2020

A Sisseton man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $380,000 for embezzling tribal funds.

South Dakota U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced the sentence for 48 year-old Dustin Martin Kirk this week, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Following his release from prison, Kirk will be on supervised release for three years.

According to court documents, Kirk and his now-defunct business, Siouxland Lumber and Materials LLC, embezzled, stole and converted nearly $400,000 belonging to Dakota National Development Corporation and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Housing Authority.

Kirk established Siouxland Lumber and Materials in April 2016. The company dissolved two years later.

Parsons says Kirk used his company and its bank account for personal expenses, and to withdraw money for non-business related purchases, including gambling.

Kirk was ordered to report to the U.S. Marshal’s Service to begin serving his prison term on June 2.

 