'Small Act, Big Impact Campaign' kicks off in Aberdeen

Shoe Science is one of the retail businesses in Aberdeen participating in the 'Small Act, Big Impact Campaign.'

"This is a project of the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce, and Hub City Radio here in Aberdeen," said Gail Ochs, the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce President.

The goal of the two week campaign is to help neighborhood businesses continue making profit while keeping their doors closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're hoping to have 150 to 200 participating businesses on the list. So people can order $25 gift cards, and then hopefully they can use that to kind of operate now," Ochs said.

Kyle Walz is the Owner of Shoe Science. He is getting involved because he understands the impact it can have on his community.

"We're excited for small businesses, we're hoping that any one who is wiling and able to buy a gift card can support our local businesses during this challenging time" Walz said.

Walz is especially excited for the Hub City 'Radio-thon' happening on April 8th.

"Hub City Radio is really good at 'radio-thon's,' they're experts, and we've heard what they've done in the past," Walz said.

The employees at the Chamber of Commerce, Hub City Radio, Walz, and other members of the Chamber of Commerce think this will help keep retail alive in Aberdeen during the spread of COVID-19.

Gift cards can be ordered from the Chamber of Commerce or the Chamber's website.