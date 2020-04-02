Small businesses to receive relief amid high unemployment numbers

With unemployment numbers on the rise, the Small Business Administration is working to flatten that curve.

The federal government is allowing small businesses to apply for loans to continue to pay their employees during this pandemic.

The Small Business Administration is working to make sure that small business owners and employees are taken care of during the Coronavirus pandemic.

One thing they are doing is installing the Payment Protection Program, also known as the P3 Loan.

The Payment Protection Program will allow South Dakota’s 86,000 small businesses to loan money from local lenders to use to fight the financial burden of the Coronavirus pandemic.

South Dakota SBA District Director Jaime Wood said, “When they take it out there is parameters where they have to use it specifically in ways like payroll, lease, mortgage, utilities and also paying for some of the payroll associated costs like HR benefits.”

With nationwide and statewide unemployment numbers increasing, this plan is set to help keep small business employees on the payroll.

Which the SBA says will ultimately take less money out of tax payers pockets.

“The bottom line is that it’s way more expensive to have millions of people on unemployment rolls in the U.S., and putting that burden on the government which inadvertently puts the burden right back on the American taxpayers, then it is to roll out this P3 disaster product,” Wood said.

The P3 loan will allow local businesses to borrow from local lenders.

Wood added, “It’s a very exciting time where community lenders are actually a part of the solution by providing these necessary disaster response resources to the small businesses.”

If you are filing for unemployment, the South Dakota Department of Labor asks you to please be patient.

S.D. Department of Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said, “We are dealing with things one day at a time, and doing the best that we can. Encouraging people to file online and keep our phone lines open for other purposes.”

If you are looking to file for unemployment you can go to raclaims.sd.gov

Small businesses can apply for the P3 loan starting April 3rd.