Smithfield Food employees receive concerning letter

Sara Telahun joins me on a zoom chat while she takes a break from writing her thesis to discuss the latest chapter for her family members and their employment at Smithfield. "I'm worried that there are a large majority of workers who just don't know that that letter exists," said Telahun.

letter to Smithfield employees

When Telahun's mother received a letter from Smithfield foods, Sarah translated it into their native Ethiopian language. It was a directive to call and register to receive pay for the week of April 27 from Smithfield foods. She would need to call, go through a series of prompts including entering her employee number and write down the verification code.

The mother-daughter team knew it was important for others in the Ethiopian community within Sioux Falls to be aware of the meaning of the letter, so Sara's began to call family and friends. Sara worries for other Smithfield employees who may not know the English or Spanish text in the letter and points to the CDC suggestion to improve communication in multiple languages.

"I think at this point there's no excuse for not knowing what the steps are to take," said Telahun. The CDC 13 page report followed a tour of the pork processing plant that was also home to a coronavirus hot spot. Over 800 employees and their immediate families have tested positive.

Smithfield employees are noted in the report for having ten main languages spoken within their walls and at least 40 more among the staff. Now those employees, some of them who can't read the letter sent from their employer are calling their union representatives, like Mustafa Kalombo for help.

"An easy way to avoid paying many other employees," said Kalombo. He doesn't think all employees will register by the midnight deadline on Thursday, April 30th. "Not at all. Not at all. Oh yeah. I haven't slept all night. Calls of employees asking, 'how to do this?' and I try my best to explain," said Kalombo.

Some have reported not getting a letter at all.

A group of employees and supporters collectively sent a request to meet with Governor Noem, in hopes of finding support for Smithfield and other minority employees in South Dakota.

"To have a meeting with us, the people, the people that represent these employees, and the people in the community," said Reynoza, founder of the Latino community group Que Pasa Sioux Falls.

The group is asking for Governor Noem to give the State Department of Health authority to mandate the CDC recommendations, institute penalties if not adhered to and provide financial assistance for workers who have had their workplace ravaged by the pandemic, sometimes bringing it home to their loved ones.

Taneeza Islam is the founder of South Dakota Voices for Justice. "In fairness to balancing the difficult decisions she has to make, it seems obvious that it would be the next step would be to meet with community and Smithfield workers," said Islam.

The group says employees want to go back to work and support their families. They are merely looking for assurance of communication, safety and respect when returning Smithfield Foods.

"But the employees and their advocates, how do we ensure that the CDC recommendations will actually be implemented?" said Islam.

We contacted Smithfield Foods and asked by the letter was only in two languages, why the employees needed to register to receive the pay, about the employees who have not yet received the letter or were unable to call for another reason before the deadline. We also asked about employees who were confused and in error selected calling in sick, rather than the process to receive their pay. We have not received a response.

At an afternoon press conference, Governor Noem was asked about the letter to meet with the group. She acknowledged having received it, was planning to follow up and in seeing what they could facilitate.

Links:

South Dakota Voices for Justice: https://www.facebook.com/SDVFJUSTICE/

Que Pasa Sioux Falls:

https://quepasasiouxfalls.com/

CDC recommendations for Smithfield Foods:

https://covid.sd.gov/docs/smithfield_recs.pdf

Coalition letter requesting a meeting with Governor Noem:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTNFFCPCPoq2CbfCAwHjklaoZtxpPitVtx8wBM5tM4bNm8Og2M1ZMpZ1l75wl3uWRkxefZe7SztVUML/pub

