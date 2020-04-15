Smithfield Foods to temporarily close plants in Wisconsin, Michigan

Smithfield Foods is temporarily closing two additional meat processing plants, with one of those closures directly connected to the shuttering of its Sioux Falls facility due to COVID-19.

The company announced Wednesday it is closing its processing facilities in Cudahy, Wis. and Martin City, Mo.

The Martin City plan is closing because it receives its raw materials directly from the company's plant in Sioux Falls, Smithfield says. Its Sioux Falls' plant is temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened hundreds of employees.

The Martin City plant, which produces spiral and smoked ham, employs over 400 people.

The company is temporarily closing its Cudahy plant due to COVID-19 outbreaks in nearby communities. Smithfield says a "small number" of employees there have been diagnosed with the disease.

“The closure of our Martin City plant is part of the domino effect underway in our industry. It highlights the interdependence and interconnectivity of our food supply chain," CEO Kenneth Sullivan said, via a press release. "Without plants like Sioux Falls running, other further processing facilities like Martin City cannot function. This is why our government has named food and agriculture critical infrastructure sectors and called on us to maintain operations and normal work schedules."