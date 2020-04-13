Smithfield Foods to donate 10 million pounds of protein as part of COVID-19 response

Smithfield Foods announced Monday plans to donate millions of pounds of food to food banks across the country struggling to meet the increased demand as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

The company says it is donating 10 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of more than 40 million servings, as part of its recently launched "Good Food Challenge" campaign.

The announcement comes one day after the Virginia-based company announced plans to temporarily shutter its Sioux Falls processing plant to a COVID-19 outbreak among workers at the facility.

Smithfield's Sioux Falls facility processes roughly five percent of pork in the country, according to the company. It employes 3,700 people, making it one of Sioux Falls' largest employers.

The company says the donation, valued at more than $30 million, are in addition to the more than $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions previously announced as part of Smithfield’s COVID-19 response.