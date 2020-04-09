Smithfield Foods to temporarily close Sioux Falls plant due to COVID-19

Smithfield Foods is planning on temporarily closing its Sioux Falls plant after dozens of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company issued a press release Thursday saying they will suspend operations at the meat processing facility for three days.

Smithfield will close a large section of its plant on April 11, then completely shutter on April 12 and 13. During this time, staff will perform "rigorous deep cleaning and sanitization" that the company says has been ongoing at the facility since they first implemented social distancing practices.

Employees will be paid for any previously scheduled hours during the temporary closure, the company said.

On Wednesday, state health officials say over 80 employees at the plant had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tension" over how to handle situation

In a briefing Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said he recently had what he called a "heated" phone call with Smithfield company leaders.

"Smithfield is losing operating this plant right now," TenHaken said. "They have been told by the federal government to stay open, and continue to run.

"Our government has identified agriculture and food production as critical to the response to COVID-19," Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan said, via the release. "They have emphasized over and over again our special responsibility to maintain operations and normal work schedules. They have been explicit: shelter-in-place orders do not apply to us. The reason is obvious. Food is essential for survival and civil society."

"They're mad, I'm mad, it's tense," TenHaken said, concerning his call with Smithfield. "They're being told by the Feds to stay open, I'm being told I need to protect this city. So we're working together. Tension is good. It's a good tension, it's a healthy tension, but it's certainly tension. I think tension leads to progress."

TenHaken echoed Sullivan's sentiments regarding Smithfield's status as "essential," saying there the continuity of our food supply is something important that "we're not talking about right now."

City health officials have toured Smithfield to examine their COVID-19 guidelines. The mayor said much of the potential coronavirus transmission among employees is happening not at the plant, but when people go home.

"I think of particular importance are going to be our Hispanic and Nepali population," TenHaken said. "Those are two of the largest immigrant populations we have in the city, and they are being hit the hardest with the outbreak at Smithfiled. We are working at targeted communication strategies with those two populations specifically."

TenHaken also said if you remove the Smithfield COVID-19 outbreak numbers from the city's statistics, there has been "pretty minimal" growth in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. He said that is a positive sign the city's social distancing efforts have been working.

Smithfield's release also said there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, citing The U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The plant employees approximately 3,700 people, and is one of Sioux Falls' largest employers.

