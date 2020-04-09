Smithfield Temporarily closing SF Plant amid COVID-19 outbreak

Smithfield Foods is closing its Sioux Falls facility for three days. This comes after dozens of employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the site was deemed a hotspot in Minnehaha County.

Smithfield Foods will temporarily close its doors beginning April 11th. According to a statement released by the company, the closure will allow time for rigorous deep cleaning and sanitation efforts. Additional barriers will also be installed to help with social distancing among employees. Something Mayor Paul TenHaken has been adamant about.

"Our top priority continues to be public health and minimizing the spread of this virus, which is why we're taking the work we're doing with Smithfield and the conversations we're having with them very seriously,” said TenHaken.

Smithfield employees will be paid during the closure. The company says they are not shutting down because they are considered an essential business by the federal government.

"I don't think people realize as one of the largest pork producing plants in the country, what shutting down a plant like Smithfield does to the food chain in this country,” said TenHaken.

The Sioux Falls plant alone supplies nearly 130 million servings of food to Americans per week. A forced closure could also negatively impact employees.

“There are a lot of housing and income challenges that would create in our community right now. So the best approach we can take is working hand and glove with Smithfield, with the state department of health,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken believes the biggest challenge with spread is not happening at the plant but happening when employees leave work.

​"We have communication issues we need to continue to work on and mitigation that needs to happen in the homes of those employees. I think particular importance is going to be our Hispanic and Nepali communities. Those are two of the largest immigrant populations we have in the city and they are being hit the hardest with Smithfield,” said TenHaken.

The company says there shouldn't be any concerns over the safety of their food. According to the FDA,

there is currently no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19​.

You can find the full statement from Smithfield Food here.

