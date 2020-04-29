Smithfield letter says employees "must call" in to qualify for shutdown pay

A letter sent by Smithfield is causing confusion for employees during shutdown due to COVID-19.

The letter states employees must call a number by midnight on April 30th with their employee ID to qualify for 40 hours of pay between April 27th and May 1st.

Employees say the email is confusing because they thought they were just getting paid for the two weeks since the plant shut its doors on April 12th. The letter also shares hygiene recommendations.

The CDC toured the facility and offered recommendations to Smithfield for a possible reopening.

Smithfield has not set a reopening date.

Smithfield has not responded to a request for comment.