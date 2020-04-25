Smithfield idles western Illinois pork plant over virus

A western Illinois pork-processing plant is suspending operations after some of its employees contracted COVID-19.

Smithfield Foods Inc. announced Friday that it will shutter operations at its Monmouth, Illinois, plant beginning Monday and until further notice.

The Virginia-based company says a “small portion” of the plant’s 1,700 employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Monmouth plant represents about 3 percent of U.S. fresh pork supplies and also produces bacon.

Employees will be paid during the closure. Smithfield also has closed meatpacking plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin; Martin City, Missouri; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)