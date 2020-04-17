Smithfield, state to review CDC walkthrough report early next week

Governor Noem says the CDC will finish its report over the weekend after touring Smithfield Foods on Thursday and offer recommendations on reopening the pork plant.

On Friday, Smithfield Foods saw 36 more employees test positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in connection with Smithfield Foods is now at 769, which accounts for more than 55% of the state’s overall total.

The CDC was in Sioux Falls on Thursday and toured the facility. Governor Noem says the CDC will finish its walkthrough assessment of the facility over the weekend and will generate a report, which the state will review early next week.

Governor Noem says many of the proactive measures CDC recommended before the walkthrough, Smithfield already had in place. She says Smithfield will continue to put in place infection control training and make sure they have the personal protective equipment they need, ensuring employees can get back to work safely.

Governor Noem says work will continue with Smithfield, the City of Sioux Falls, CDC, USDA, South Dakota Department of Health, and Secretary of Health Sunny Purdue to put a plan in place to reopen the plant. She says it’s too early to say when they will be able to reopen but Smithfield and the state will review the CDC report and make a determination then.