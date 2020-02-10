Snowfall totals from recent winter storm

A winter weather system dropped over a foot of snow in some parts of the region Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The following is a count of the top snowfall reports from the recent storm across the Upper Midwest.
• Estelline: 16.0"
• Bryant: 15.6"
• Castlewood: 14.0"
• De Smet: 12.6"
• Huron: 12.0"
• Lynd: 12.0"
• Marshall: 11.0"
• Clear Lake: 10.0"
• Minneota: 9.9"
• Currie: 9.0"
• Highmore: 9.0"
• Hayti: 8.9"
• Spottswood: 8.7"
• Ivanhoe: 8.5"
• Volga: 8.3"
• Onida: 8.0"
• Gary: 8.0"
• Clear Lake: 7.5"
• Gettysburg: 7.5"
• Brookings: 7.2"
• Westbrook: 7.0"
• Iroquois: 6.7"
• Brookings: 6.3"
• Windom: 6.3"
• Howard: 6.0"
• Flandreau: 5.5"
• Watertown: 5.5"
• Madison: 5.5"
• Lakefield: 5.4"
• Clark: 5.1"
• Chester: 5.1"
• Redfield: 5.0"
• Holabird: 5.0"
• Garden City: 5.0"
• Edgerton: 4.5"
• Pierre: 4.0"
• Worthington: 4.0"
• Hayes: 4.0"
• Rauville: 4.0"
• Faulkton: 4.0"
• La Bolt: 3.8"
• Redfield: 3.5"
• Whitlock: 3.5"
• Dell Rapids: 3.0"
• Mellette: 3.0"
• Canning: 3.0"
• Doland: 3.0"
• Okoboji: 2.6"
• Salem: 2.5"
• Turton: 2.5"
• Gann Valley: 2.5"
• Bridgewater: 2.5"
• Spirit Lake: 2.3"
• Webster: 2.0"
• Milbank: 2.0"
• Montrose: 2.0"
• Pipestone: 2.0"
• Sioux Falls: 1.9"
• Chamberlain: 1.8"
• Spencer, IA: 1.5"
• Sibley: 1.5"
• Canton: 1.5"
• Rock Rapids: 1.5"
• Mitchell: 1.4"
• Sheldon: 1.0"
• Ipswich: 1.0"
• Vivian: 1.0"
• Everly: 1.0"