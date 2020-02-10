Snowfall totals from recent winter storm

A winter weather system dropped over a foot of snow in some parts of the region Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The following is a count of the top snowfall reports from the recent storm across the Upper Midwest.

• Estelline: 16.0"

• Bryant: 15.6"

• Castlewood: 14.0"

• De Smet: 12.6"

• Huron: 12.0"

• Lynd: 12.0"

• Marshall: 11.0"

• Clear Lake: 10.0"

• Minneota: 9.9"

• Currie: 9.0"

• Highmore: 9.0"

• Hayti: 8.9"

• Spottswood: 8.7"

• Ivanhoe: 8.5"

• Volga: 8.3"

• Onida: 8.0"

• Gary: 8.0"

• Clear Lake: 7.5"

• Gettysburg: 7.5"

• Brookings: 7.2"

• Westbrook: 7.0"

• Iroquois: 6.7"

• Brookings: 6.3"

• Windom: 6.3"

• Howard: 6.0"

• Flandreau: 5.5"

• Watertown: 5.5"

• Madison: 5.5"

• Lakefield: 5.4"

• Clark: 5.1"

• Chester: 5.1"

• Redfield: 5.0"

• Holabird: 5.0"

• Garden City: 5.0"

• Edgerton: 4.5"

• Pierre: 4.0"

• Worthington: 4.0"

• Hayes: 4.0"

• Rauville: 4.0"

• Faulkton: 4.0"

• La Bolt: 3.8"

• Redfield: 3.5"

• Whitlock: 3.5"

• Dell Rapids: 3.0"

• Mellette: 3.0"

• Canning: 3.0"

• Doland: 3.0"

• Okoboji: 2.6"

• Salem: 2.5"

• Turton: 2.5"

• Gann Valley: 2.5"

• Bridgewater: 2.5"

• Spirit Lake: 2.3"

• Webster: 2.0"

• Milbank: 2.0"

• Montrose: 2.0"

• Pipestone: 2.0"

• Sioux Falls: 1.9"

• Chamberlain: 1.8"

• Spencer, IA: 1.5"

• Sibley: 1.5"

• Canton: 1.5"

• Rock Rapids: 1.5"

• Mitchell: 1.4"

• Sheldon: 1.0"

• Ipswich: 1.0"

• Vivian: 1.0"

• Everly: 1.0"