Social distancing on the links in Sioux Falls

Although many businesses are closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses are opening for the season. As people have been social distancing indoors folks are eager to get out onto the green. So golf courses like Prairie Green and Elmwood in Sioux Falls are making sure they take precautions to keep golfers safe.

Although many businesses are closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses are opening for the season in Sioux Falls.

Golfers like Jeff Van Rooyen are excited to have a little bit of normalcy back in their life.

"Trying to get the cobwebs off the swing and just get some swings in, so I can get ready for the season. I was worried that they might close it, but I'm glad that they're going to open,” said Rooyen.

And they appreciate the safety measures being implemented to make sure they not only have fun, but are protected.

"Gives us a chance to get outside, do something that we really love and are passionate about and take our mind off of all the things that are happening around us for just a little while,” said Golfer Jeff Young.

Staff say their main focus is on social distancing. So they are restricting the number of players by implementing a 12 minute tee time interval.

Golfers must also be six feet apart on the course.

No more than 10 people are allowed indoors at a time. so staff are checking in golfers outside. Food and beverage are also outdoors.

"Other than restrooms, the vast majority of our folks do not need to be indoors and spending a lot of time indoors and with a beautiful day like today they want to be outside and we want to see them outside,” said Justin Arlt, Market General Manager For Sioux Falls Golf.

Sanitation is also important. They are wiping down carts and sanitizing buckets and balls before giving them to golfers.

"We've instituted a range attendant that has gloves on and we know the range for a lot of different facilities, there's a lot of touch points, and we are taking those away,” said Arlt.

Benches have been removed for this reason. And Golfers are told not to touch the flag stick.

“Anything and everything that normally is out on a golf course we've taken away, just to make sure it's safe and that there's no risk involved,” said Arlt.

Arlt says it has been busy, but he doesn't want people to be concerned.

"The 50 to 100 people that we have are spread out on 180 acres of open air golf course and that's the main reason that it's safe,” said Arlt.

Staff are just grateful that they're able to offer an outlet for people to de-stress during these uncertain times.

“We've been overwhelmed with how positive people have been and how appreciative people have been with being able to get out and enjoy some safe, fresh air for their sanity, some healthy exercise,” said Arlt.

Due to the pandemic, hours have been reduced to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

