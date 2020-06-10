Social distancing will not be required at Mount Rushmore event

Organizers have scrapped plans to enforce social distancing at the Fourth of July Mount Rushmore celebration, where President Trump and Governor Noem will be in attendance.

The state is giving out 7,500 tickets via a lottery system, which opened up late last week.

The state also decided not to reduce the amount of tickets being given out as a result of COVID-19, only as a method to help control the number of people and vehicles in the park. People who do not receive tickets in the lottery will still be able to watch from outside the park grounds.

Despite the lack of measures, Governor Noem says that she is not worried about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases as a result of the event, but that the state's medical system is ready should one happen.