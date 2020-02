A sure sign spring is coming: B&G Milkyway locations around the Sioux Falls will soon be opening up.

The Milkyway on 69th Street near Louise Avenue and the store on Sycamore Avenue are both set to open on Wednesday, March 4.

The ice cream shop has several locations around Sioux Falls and in surrounding communities, which all close during the winter months. The opening dates for other locations have yet to be determined.

You can find more information on Milkyway's website.