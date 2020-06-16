Some cities reporting higher sales tax revenue during COVID-19 pandemic

Small cities in South Dakota have seen a spike in sales tax revenue since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The general theme is that some of the smaller towns that are not dependent on like tourism revenues or those types of things, are doing well," said Mark Quasney, South Dakota State Economist.

Sales taxes benefit things such as schools, emergency management, and infrastructure.

One of those cities doing really well is Lemmon, in the northwest part of the state.This time last year, the city's sales tax for April and May combined was roughly $39,000.

"April and May of this year our sales tax receipts were almost $52,000, and just about $54,000 over that same time period," said the Mayor of Lemmon, Mark Quasney.

Although Aberdeen is the third largest city in the state, the city is also seeing sales tax numbers in the positive.

"Aberdeen is very fortunate to have a diverse source of sales tax revenue. We've got manufacturing, we've got a lot of retail, and other businesses that all contribute. The big boost for for us has really been the manufacturing that has kind of sailed us through this thing," said Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman.

Haggerty's Music is a new business in Aberdeen. The management team there have already seen the positive trend benefiting them.

"Being in a new community, being in the middle of COVID and everything going on, in the first two weeks we completely doubled that (goal), so it's been insane how much Aberdeen has welcomed us to the community," said Andrew Grandpre, Manager with Haggery's Music in Aberdeen.

Mark Quasney with the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management says that in the places seeing high numbers, residents and businesses leaders can continue doing what they have been, but the numbers will likely go down in the coming months.

"I wouldn't think that individuals are going to stay away from the Sioux Falls or Rapid City shopping centers for forever. You know we might have some slight changes in behavior permanently, but it's most likely a one time spike for them," Quasney said.