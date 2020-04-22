Someone You Should Know: Grateful to give back

A Sioux Falls woman has quite a knack for helping others and she's even doing so during this time of social distancing.

"It's just the little things like that, that help those people out."

The little things have really added up over the years, contributing to Linda Schulte's incredible track record for volunteering.

Last year she won The Helpline Center's "Lifetime Volunteer Award" for all she does.

Up until coronavirus safety precautions put a halt on her volunteer work in March, she was volunteering at five places a week, including rocking babies in the Avera NICU, helping out at her church, the Cathedral of St. Joseph, and mentoring students - a no-brainer for the 67-year-old retired teacher.

"I just so enjoy being around people and ya know that's part of the teacher in you, you always want to help everybody."

In-between everything else, Linda had also been driving cancer patients who need a ride to their treatment appointments. Something she took on after her husband died from pancreatic cancer in 2016.

"I really think it helped me to grieve my husband's death because I knew I was doing something for cancer and giving back."

She has gone above and beyond to provide people more than a lift.

"A couple of times she said 'ya know I don't have any coffee, I can't afford coffee,' so I would buy her a can of coffee at the store, and if I made banana bread I would make her a loaf of banana bread."

Plus, she's been able to modify this form of volunteering while she is adhering to social distancing. One couple was able to borrow their family member's car and Linda gave them the money to fill it up with gas.

"if I can't drive them, I will provide them money or get a taxi, to make sure that he gets his cancer treatments."

But she really misses all her volunteer work.

"It keeps me young, it keeps me active, it keeps me involved."

And she can't wait to continue giving back in full force.

"I can afford to drive my car and put my gas in it and so many times people ask me 'don't you get anything for this?' and I said 'no, I knew that going into it.' but I said 'it's helping you that makes me feel good.'"