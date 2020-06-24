Someone You Should Know: Song of encouragement during tough times

A young singer from South Dakota didn't initially intend to write a song about the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic or the turmoil surrounding George Floyd's death. But it turns out, the finished product could provide some encouragement during these tough times.

20-year-old Noah Deist says his new song "Lay it Out" is a lot different than his previous work.

“If you listen to my past few songs, they're very upbeat, travel, kind of, summer vibe and this is definitely not that.”

Noah, a Harrisburg High School graduate who moved to the Washington D.C. area with his family two years ago first wrote the song in February before the coronavirus changed so many Americans' lives and months before George Floyd's death and the protests over racial injustice that followed.

Ironically, the song is about not letting negative things like stress or anxiety control your life.

“The song is almost an encouragement to choose to lay those things out, rather than let them control your lives and just accept the fact that we don't have control over all the situations in our lives and get to work on the things we do have control over,” Noah says in the song’s music video.

A message that is fitting in the current state of the world.

Noah released the song on June 5th. Earlier in the spring, he changed some of the lyrics specifically because of the pandemic.

“I pretty much rewrote a good portion of the whole first verse probably back in April or May. I kind of took a step back and was like 'how can I turn this from just a vent into a song to kind of guide it into what other people might be going through right now?' and when I looked at that it was obviously we're all now in quarantine and we're all stuck at home and that's kind of how I redirected it."

He feels overall, the entire song contains a message for anyone going through a difficult time.

“I'm a Christian, so, from my perspective that kind of looked like me giving those things over to God, surrendering those stresses and anxiety. Obviously, not everyone shares my beliefs, but I think everyone can agree that, or come to a common belief that these things can control your life and sometimes we can let them, so that's kind of the idea of 'Lay it Out.'"

You can find Noah’s music on his website at noahdeist.com.