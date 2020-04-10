Someone You Should Know: Creating live competition during tough times

Jeff Thurn and Jerry Palleschi have had afternoon radio show on ESPN 99.1 since 2013.

"My grandma always used to say to me, why do you watch so much sports, you can't do this for a living, and if you could what are you going to make, how are you going to do this? And now my grandma listens everyday to the show, so it kind of worked out it came full circle," Thurn said.

"I've always wanted to be a part of sports media in some form of landscape. I went to college as a business guy because it's not realistic to be some sports guy right so I finally decided to chase it," Palleschi said.

With both working from home now, due to the coronavirus outbreak, and a sports world that's come to a halt, they had to think of something to engage their listeners.

"We've been still doing giveaways on social media and doing it on the air. But with the E-Sports and all of the stuff that we've seen nationally, and now the NBA and the NFL is getting their players involved with different tournaments online, we decided to do the same thing," Thurn said.

"We need to find a way to interact of course with our listeners every day with everything that's going on in the world. We're trying to branch out and find different ways to do that." Palleschi said.

A video game tournament, starting with an NBA 2K tourney with 32 teams, with JT and Jerry P. taking part.

"We're going to lose bad, me and Jerry are terrible. I literally bought a Play Station 4 a week ago just to be in this. We basically have an 11 year old all the way up to someone in their 50's right now signed up. We have all different kinds of people ready to kick our butts in these video games," Thurn said.

"That's going to be a big talking point, is how bad Jeff got beat by forty playing as the Los Angeles Lakers because he somehow rigged the draft for him to get the lakers. That will happen," Jerry said.

They'll break down the tournament, like they would've been doing with March Madness, on their daily show.

"The grand prize winner for each one is going to get a swag pack valued at over 500 bucks. So we've been taking sign ups on social media and doing it that way over the last couple of weeks. And it starts this week for the NBA one. We'll do an NFLl one and a baseball one after that," said Thurn.

"It's exciting to get everybody together and have this opportunity to interact with our listeners and give em a different way to do so because we haven't done this before," Jerry said.

Two guys looking to create some fun and live competitionduring this tough time.