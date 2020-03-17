South Dakota Board of Regents CEO to step down

The executive director and CEO of the governing board for South Dakota's six public universities will be stepping down.

Paul Beran held the job with the Board of Regents since 2018.

He will leave when his current contract expires at the end of June. He said in a statement that the board decided to “go a different direction in leadership.”

Regents President Kevin Schieffer said the board will announce next steps for finding a new executive director after its meeting in April.

