South Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000

Another South Dakotan has died due to COVID-19, as the state's total cases surpassed 6,000 Wednesday.

State health officials say say a Lincoln County man over the age of 80 is the latest victim. A total of 78 people have died from the disease in South Dakota.

The state recorded an additional 84 cases Wednesday, bringing total known infections in the state to 6,050. Active cases rose by nine to 829.

Current hospitalizations dropped by one to 91. It has hovered in this area for the past several weeks. Officials say only about 4% of the state's COVID-19 hospital beds are currently occupied.

The state processed 1,786 tests Wednesday, just under five percent of which were positive. This is a slight increase in overall tests compared to the past few days; the average had been hovering around 1,000 tests per day.

Fifteen of the new cases were in Beadle County, while Minnehaha County saw 11 new cases.

