South Dakota COVID testing schedule for nursing homes and assisted living centers

If you have loved ones in a South Dakota nursing home or assisted living center and wonder when they will be tested for COVID-19, a schedule has been announced.

According to the State Department of health, nursing homes are scheduled in two tiers depending on location and amount of community spread. Testing has begun in tier one locations according to Secretary of the Department of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon .

"They're engaging in testing this week into early next week.

The second tier of nursing homes, would be all the nursing homes in other counties, and they will then commence testing next week for an approximate one week time period," said Malsam-Rysdon.

Assisted living centers in areas of high community spread are the focus of testing the third week, (week of June 1st), and 2nd tier assisted living centers the fourth week, (week of June 8th.) Malsam-Rysdon says the Department of health will also test staff at all locations, help with PPE supplies, assist in finding labs to run the tests, and pay for the lab work.