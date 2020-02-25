South Dakota Democratic Party names new executive director

The South Dakota Democratic Party has tabbed a former state lawmaker to be the party's next executive director.

The party announced the hiring of Pamela Cole as executive director Tuesday morning.

Cole served in the state legislature from 2008 - 2010, representing District 7. According to a press release from the Democratic party, Cole also has experience in grant writing, marketing, and volunteer coordination for a major health care provider.

Randy Seiler, the chair of the state Democratic Party, said the party has been working hard the past few months to find a candidate with enthusiasm, commitment and pride in the duties of the position.

"Pam has the experience and talents we were looking for," Seiler said.

The position of executive director had been absence since October when two state Democratic leaders stepped down amid questions about the party's finances.