South Dakota Democrats will not field a U.S. House candidate in 2020

The South Dakota Democratic Party will not field any candidates for U.S. House this year.

Two potential candidates, Brian Worth of Dell Rapids and Whitney Raver of Custer, were unable to gather enough signatures on their qualifying petitions that would allow their candidacies to move forward.

South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler tells Dakota News Now that the party is disappointed with this development but says both Worth and Raver had their signature gathering interrupting by the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about social distancing.

Incumbent Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson will face a primary challenge from another Republican, Liz May of Kyle.