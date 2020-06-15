South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks offices re-open statewide Monday

Offices for the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks opened statewide on Monday.

GFP Secretary Kelly Hepler says offices have precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including spacing markers, sneeze guards and staff wearing masks when interacting with the public in spaces where a six foot distance can’t be maintained.

Hepler said taking responsibility for your own health is also imperative.

Dakota Radio Group reports state park visitor centers are open and all parks continue to be open to camping and day-use. Hepler says park visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and purchase park entrance licenses online at campsd.com.

To limit interaction, he says park offices are using drive-up windows and keeping lobbies closed. Many parks are offering online programming.