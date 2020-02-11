South Dakota House advances industrial hemp bill

The South Dakota House of Representatives passed HB 1008, the ‘hemp bill’ on a vote of 54 aye, 12 nays, and 4 excused. Passage of the bill required a two-thirds majority vote due to the emergency clause attached to the bill.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm spoke for only three minutes on the floor saying the bill was the result of a process that began last year.

The 2019 hemp bill was vetoed by Governor Kristi Noem over concerns about industrial hemp leading down the path towards legalizing marijuana in the state.

Lawmakers worked with the Noem administration in drafting the 2020 bill which Qualm says includes three of Governor Noem’s ‘Four Guardrails.’ The fourth – funding – is being worked on ‘diligently,’ according to Qualm.

No other lawmakers spoke in regard to the bill which passed with little fanfare or reaction following the announcement of passage.

HB 1008 will next go to the South Dakota Senate for consideration.