South Dakota Labor Department accepting bulk unemployment claims

The South Dakota Department of Labor is now accepting bulk unemployment assistance claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employers who are laying off over 50 workers can now file on behalf of the individuals, state officials announced Wednesday. This means individuals do not file an initial claim, but must complete the weekly request for payment.

Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said bulk claim services will eliminate the need for an employer to complete a Request for Separation Notice for each employee individually. More information is available on the state's website.

Hultman said accepting claims in bulk will save Department of Labor staff time, and allow them to process claims more quickly. The department has been inundated with new claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses can also call 605-626-2452 to speak to a customer service representative to answer any questions or concerns about bulk claims.