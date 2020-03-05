South Dakota Senate passes ‘Riot Boosting’ bill

HB1117, known as the ‘riot boosting’ bill, is headed to Governor Kristi Noem desk for signature following passage this afternoon in the South Dakota State Senate.

The bill received lengthy discussion but was ultimately passed on a 27 aye, 8 nay vote.

The controversial measure now heads to Governor Noem’s desk

The ACLU of South Dakota says they will seek a plan to ensure the civil rights of activists are protected.

The ACLU is calling HB1117 an “unnecessary effort to legislate peaceful protest in South Dakota.”

“How will the State of South Dakota ensure that the rights of the people planning to peacefully protest the Keystone XL Pipeline are protected?” asked Candi Brings Plenty, an indigenous justice organizer for the ACLU of South Dakota. “We will be watching to ensure the government recognizes its obligation to safeguard the civil rights of water protectors and advocates are protected, not erased.”

