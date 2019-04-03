South Dakota State University to school of management and economics

The South Dakota Board of Regents has approved South Dakota State University’s proposal to create a school of management and economics.

The school official said the new school will be known as the Ness School of Management and Economics and will be located in SDSU's historic Harding Hall.

The school is named after alums Larry ’69 and Diane ’71 Ness. Larry Ness served as president of First Dakota National Bank in Yankton. The couple were named the SDSU Foundation’s 2015 Philanthropic Family of the Year and received SDSU Presidential Medallions in 2016.

The school will be in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and led by Eluned Jones, the department head for the Department of Economics. The school will offer the following degrees:

• Agricultural business (B.S.);

• Agricultural and resource economics (B.S.);

• Business economics (B.A. and B.S.);

• Economics (B.A. and B.S.);

• Entrepreneurial studies B.A. and B.S.); and

• Economics (M.S.).

In addition, minors will be offered in: accounting, agricultural business, agricultural marketing; banking and financial services; economics; entrepreneurial studies; human resource management; land valuation and rural real estate; management; and marketing.

The School of Management and Economics is now South Dakota State’s fourth school. The School of Design started in 2015, the School of Performing Arts in 2017 and the School of Communication and Journalism in 2018.