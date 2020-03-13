South Dakota Supreme Court declares judicial emergency

The South Dakota Supreme Court has declared a judiciary emergency in South Dakota as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This order is meant to be a proactive measure. It gives the court system the opportunity to respond quickly to any public health crisis that may come up in the courts throughout the state. The hope is to keep court personnel, litigants and the public safe while interacting with the court system.

In the court order, it states that each judicial circuit judge can close, relocate, or modify their operations if they think it's necessary to keep personnel and the public safe during the outbreak. A copy of the local rules that are adopted or modified will need to be given to Chief Justice David Gilbertson and the State Court Administrator's Office.

The order also gives each circuit the right to address requests from people who need to be excused from jury service or in-person court appearances if they are a high risk population for COVID-19.