South Dakota Supreme Court suspends Avon attorney for one year

A prominent Avon attorney has been suspended for a year for violating professional rules.

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled that Scott Swier violated three conduct rules, including conflict of interest.

The suspension will be reduced to six months if Swier pays back $144,000 to a client he was disqualified from representing. He must also complete legal examinations and courses before he can petition to be reinstated.

Swier, who is a former assistant attorney general, declined to comment on the ruling.

