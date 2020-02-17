South Dakota businesses doing their part to help those impacted by coronavirus

The CDC says they are working with manufacturers to help get masks and respirators to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Two of those manufacturers are right here in South Dakota: 3M in Aberdeen and Midwest Medical Service in Watertown.

In Aberdeen, 3M employees are working around the clock to meet the high demand for masks and respirators.

"It's nice to know that Aberdeen is making these respirators and we're helping people in need," 3M Machine Operator Kristi Marken said.

Andy Buller has been working for 3M for eight years, he says it's gratifying to see folks across the world using the supplies he is a part of producing.

"Even if I'm making a product that protects even just one person, it makes that eight to twelve hours worth it," Buller said.

And this isn't the first time 3M has found themselves needing to increase production during a time of need.

"This plant has a history of ramping up for SARS, H1N1, and now the coronavirus, also wildfires or any kind of natural disaster... that's what this plant does really well," 3M Plant Manager Andy Rehder said.

In Watertown, Midwest Medical Service is also stepping up to the plate.

Earlier this month they were contacted by a Watertown-based company that has a factory in China.

With a worldwide shortage of masks, many of the company's employees were unable to be at work because they were not safe from contracting the illness.

"At the time I didn't know, but said I'd do some checking, I felt like this was a pretty urgent request, maybe bordering on desperate," Midwest Medical Service Owner Paul Johnson said. "So we did some checking and we were able to come up with 10,000 masks."

Playing the middle man, Midwest Medical Service purchased the masks from a manufacturer, and then helped get them overseas so that employees could get back to work.

"It felt really good to be part of the solution," Johnson said. "Anything we could do to help combat this virus was something we were willing to do as a company, and as individuals."

Since the outbreak began, China has reported more than 50,000 cases of coronavirus, leading to the death of 1,770 people.

