South Dakota public universities prepare to reopen campuses for fall semester

The South Dakota Board of Regents announces public universities preparing to reopen campuses and in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

“The COVID-19 pandemic dictated an unprecedented change this spring in the way we teach, learn, and work, requiring faculty, students, and staff to adapt in extraordinary ways,” said Regents President John W. Bastian. “While our institutions will successfully complete the spring and summer semesters, under conditions that none of us could anticipate, we all must turn attention to a new academic year beginning this fall.”

SDBOR officials also said in a statement that they will be guided by safety, science, and the institutions’ educational mission, with a priority to balance the significant value of on-campus teaching and learning with an equal responsibility to protect community health and safety.

Universities are currently working on the logistics of returning students to their campuses.

Universities say they will continue following CDC and South Dakota Department of Health guidelines and best practices.

The Fall 2020 semester begins August 24th.