South Dakota committee advances sports betting resolution

A South Dakota legislative panel has approved a resolution that would but the question of legalizing gambling to voters.

The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee on Monday approved Senate Joint Resolution 501, which would allow sports betting in Deadwood. The measure now goes to the full House for final legislative OK.

KOTA-TV reports If approved, voters would be asked in the next general election to decide if an amendment to the state’s Constitution be added to allow wagering on sporting events.

At least 18 states embraced sports betting since the repeal of a federal ban on the practice.

According to the American Gaming Association, in the last Super Bowl alone, an estimated 26 million people bet about $6.8 billion.