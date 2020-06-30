South Dakota communities to receive $500,000 for mosquito control

State health officials say over 200 cities, counties, and tribes in South Dakota will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control mosquitoes and prevent West Nile virus.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced the grants Tuesday.

All applying communities received funding, with grants ranging from $500 to $20,000. Grant awards were based on the population of the applying jurisdiction and its history of human West Nile cases through 2019.

Since its first human WNV case in 2001, the state has reported 2,612 human cases and 46 deaths. Every county has reported cases.

Including this latest round of grants, the state has provided local mosquito control programs with more than $8.5 million in support, in either direct grant funding or control chemicals, since the virus emerged in South Dakota.

You can find a full list of how much local governments received here.